Samstag, 26.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2024 07:22 Uhr
The Organizing Committee of the Summit on BDS Applications: The Third International Summit on BDS Applications Kicked Off in Zhuzhou

ZHUZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd International Summit on BDS (Beidou Navigation Satellite System) Applications was held in Zhuzhou from October 24th-25th. With the theme of "Sharing the World, Sharing BDS," the Summit aims to establish a platform for industry leadership and policy announcement, a platform for international promotion and cooperation, a platform for the exchange and announcement of cutting-edge technologies, and a platform for industrial integration and the demonstration of application achievements.

The Third International Summit on BDS Applications kicked off in Zhuzhou.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hunan, as a pivotal force in the development of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), has participated in the construction of the Beidou-1, Beidou-2, and Beidou-3 systems throughout the entire process, contributing Hunan's wisdom and capabilities to the global networking and stable operation of the BDS. In recent years, Hunan has fully promoted technological breakthroughs, achievement transformations, project collaborations, large-scale applications, and industrial agglomeration in the field of Beidou technology. It has advocated the spirit of the new era's Beidou, striving to become a national leader in Beidou technological innovation, a demonstration area for large-scale Beidou applications, and a high-quality development cluster for the Beidou industry.

This summit attracted 9 academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering in the fields of domestic satellite systems, rockets, operational control, and data application and 85 foreign delegates from the African Union, Laos, South Korea, France, and Côte d'Ivoire. This summit also invited multiple companies to participate in industry matching activities, resulting in the signing and announcement of 142 projects with a total investment of 58.2 billion yuan.

A bluebook on the development of the Beidou industry was also released during the opening ceremony. "BDS services and related products have been exported to more than 130 countries, providing users with diversified choices and better application experience and promoting industrial development," the bluebook stated. China actively participated in the formulation of international standards, and a number of international standards related to the BDS have been successively published. These standards have laid a solid foundation for the industrial development and application in multiple key areas such as civil aviation, satellite-aided search and rescue, maritime affairs, and mobile communications.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the Summit on BDS Applications


