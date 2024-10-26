Meta Platforms' stock continues to demonstrate strong performance, with shares rising 1.1% to $573.95 on NASDAQ. Despite a slight dip from its 52-week high of $602.90, the stock maintains an impressive 51.30% distance from its 52-week low. Analysts project earnings of $21.37 per share for the current year, with an average price target of $607.14. This positive outlook is further bolstered by Jefferies' recent price target increase to $675, suggesting significant growth potential for the tech giant.

Optimism Tempered by Regulatory Challenges

As Meta approaches its Q3 earnings release on October 30, 2024, investor sentiment remains bullish. The company's stock has surged 81.83% year-to-date, reflecting robust market confidence. However, Meta faces increasing regulatory scrutiny, including a lawsuit in the US over addiction concerns. Despite these challenges, the company's market capitalization stands strong at €1.16 trillion, underscoring its dominant position in the dynamic technology sector.

Ad

Fresh Meta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Meta analysis...