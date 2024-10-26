Anzeige
Samstag, 26.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Dow Jones News
26.10.2024 09:46 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non Performing Loans Portfolio 
26-Oct-2024 / 08:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non Performing Loans Portfolio 
DATE: October 25, 2024 
 
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, 
commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount; 
 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 789.295.012,95 as of July 28-29 2024, to 
  Gelecek Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 235.700.000,00 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 393.973.763,69 as of July 30, 2024, to 
  Ortak Varlik Yönetim A.S for a total consideration of TL 118.300.000,00 
 
in three separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 354.000.000,00 . 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 355301 
EQS News ID:  2016687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2016687&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2024 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
