26.10.2024
The 136th Canton Fair Highlights Product Innovation to Support a Greener Economy

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 136th Canton Fair, which has gathered 10,040 on-site participating companies in its second phase, has seen more than 300,000 green and low-carbon products showcased online.

Embracing and supporting green and sustainable growth, Canton Fair features household products that are equipped with not only advanced technology but also designed with eco-friendly materials. From daily-use ceramics and kitchenware to home furnishings, these offerings epitomize the pinnacle of sustainable luxury, presenting cutting-edge and environmentally-conscious solutions for the modern home.

Green stainless-steel products champion eco-friendly life

Notable exhibitors include Guangdong Master Group Co., Ltd., which has developed the world's first green stainless-steel cookware with independent intellectual property rights. The product is the first of its kind to obtain the Green Product Mark certificate from TÜV Rheinland. "We need to focus on developing green products for a sustainable future," said Ou Shuhui, Marketing Director of Master Group. At the Canton Fair, the company has brought its two patented signature products, which use toxic-free materials and ensure endurance and safety of usage.

Another highlight from stainless product exhibitors comes from Shanghai Solid Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd., whose products have won the Red Dot Award and iF Design Award for years. With its latest lineup of non-plastic products, including stainless steel cups and pots, the company demonstrated its commitment to producing vacuum flasks that "cool down the earth". "When we develop and design the products, we always focus on reducing plastic use and minimizing the carbon footprint of our products," said the company's director, Gui Junyu.

Innovative designs foster a greener home

Guangdong Huayi Plumbing Fittings Industry Co., Ltd., embeds its green growth concept into its kitchen faucet design. It has introduced a micro-bubble faucet that are designed to minimize pesticide residues and promote ecological sustainability. The company's latest award-winning product, an AI-powered faucet, has garnered attention at the Canton Fair for its ability to switch functions using voice recognition and auto-sensing technology.

Dalian Talent Group, a leading manufacturer and supplier of branded candles, home fragrances, and toiletries, is showcasing its shea wax series, which features the world's first "negative" carbon technology, at the fair. With production facilities in China, ASEAN, and the European Union, the company is also presenting its licensed fragrances in collaboration with several global fashion brands.

For more information about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541135/image_969985_6115845.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-136th-canton-fair-highlights-product-innovation-to-support-a-greener-economy-302287901.html

