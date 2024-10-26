Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.10.2024 16:24 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

xinhuanet: Shanxi Launches Third Season of 'The Chief Experience Officer,' Journeying Through Five Millennia of History

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Xinhuanet reported:

The third season of The Chief Experience Officer, an immersive experiential series produced by the Shanxi Provincial People's Government Office, has been released worldwide. This season stars Rees, a British millennial, as he embarks on an extensive journey through 5,000 years of Shanxi's rich history and culture, culminating in an enduring exploration through time.

Renowned for its rich heritage, Shanxi is a repository of traditional Chinese wooden architecture, with more than 28,000 ancient structures dotting its terrain. Covering 160,000 square kilometers, Rees's journey traverses the Neolithic Age and various historical epochs, including the Han, Sui, Tang, Song, Yuan, and Qing dynasties, offering a profound exploration of China's extensive history and the vibrant culture of Shanxi.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540624/3548_1729826527.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanxi-launches-third-season-of-the-chief-experience-officer-journeying-through-five-millennia-of-history-302287904.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
