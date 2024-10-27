Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.10.2024
132 Leser
BAIC INTL: BAIC Gears Up for the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAIC is gearing up for an impressive appearance at the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show, taking place from October 29th to November 2nd, 2024, at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Under the theme "WILD TO GREEN," BAIC will present its latest innovations in sustainable automotive technology, combining rugged off-road capabilities with eco-friendly solutions. Two highly anticipated models will be launching: the BJ30 series and the BJ60 series. Visitors will also have the chance to experience these new models through test drive.


The BJ30 combines off-road capability with smart technology, offering versatility for modern drivers. Its advanced electric four-wheel-drive system ensures smooth control across all kinds of terrains, seamlessly adapting between city roads and off-road routes. Advanced Driving Assistance System features like adaptive cruise can enhance safety, making BJ30 ideal for both city and off-road adventures. With both gasoline and hybrid versions available, the BJ30 caters to diverse driver preferences. The hybrid variant maximizes fuel efficiency and extends driving range, delivering a refined and capable experience for those seeking adventure and convenience.

The BJ60 gasoline version will also be launching at the exhibition, offering a perfect blend of luxury and off-road capability. Built on a high-strength body on frame structure with large dimensions, it ensures durability and safety. Inside, drivers can enjoy 12-way electric adjustable seats, 256-color ambient lights, soundproof glass, and the Infinity 12-speaker audio system for an elevated driving experience. Designed for long-distance comfort, the BJ60 is an ideal option for adventure-seekers who appreciate rugged performance and luxury cabin. Additionally, the BJ60 Thunder Edition will also be presented at the event.

During the auto show, the president of BAIC, alongside Gulf Cup officials and local partners, will participate in the grand launches of these two models. Attendees will be treated to exclusive product insights, followed by an official price lease. Sports star Talal Al-Mesha will also be present at the event, adding to the excitement.

When technology meets wilderness, and city meets wild, BAIC BJ30 and BJ60 Thunder will bring you an unprecedented driving experience. Let's look forward to it together!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541248/image_5028817_25787672.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baic-gears-up-for-the-2024-jeddah-international-motor-show-302287983.html

