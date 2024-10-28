

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to near 3-month lows of 166.07 against the euro and 199.36 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 164.38 and 197.37, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to near 3-month lows of 153.88 and 110.72 from last week's closing quotes of 152.30 and 109.62, respectively.



The yen dropped to more than a 3-month low of 176.92 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 175.62.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to 5-day lows of 101.53 and 91.86 from last week's closing quotes of 100.56 and 91.03, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 170.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the loonie, 180.00 against the franc, 102.00 against the aussie and 93.00 against the kiwi.



