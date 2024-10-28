Anzeige
28.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
Makeen Properties Deploys Yardi's Real Estate Cloud Platform to Enhance Operations & Customer Experience

Leading UAE real estate development, leasing and property management company's adoption of Yardi's Voyager Platform aimed at increasing ROI

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeen Properties, a member of Ghobash Group, has chosen Yardi® to optimise operations across its extensive mixed-use real estate portfolio, which includes over 3,000 units of residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Makeen Properties, a member of Ghobash Group, has chosen Yardi® to optimise operations across its extensive mixed-use real estate portfolio.

Yardi will streamline Makeen Properties' entire business lifecycle, including operational, financial and leasing activities while delivering a seamless digital experience with a unified solution. Through Yardi's self-service portal and app, tenants can easily renew lease contracts, manage payments, request maintenance services and stay updated on property news.

Yardi's CRM software will also enable property managers to respond promptly to enquiries and address service requests - significantly boosting customer satisfaction. In addition, Yardi's Lease Manager will further equip management teams with tools to analyse portfolio performance by tracking tenants at risk.

"We are excited to integrate Yardi's innovative technology solutions into our operations. This step aligns well with our mission to develop premium real estate for integrated communities that inspire greater connections while offering exceptional service experiences that enrich the lives of our residents," said Mohammed Zuaiter, General Manager at Makeen Properties. "With Yardi's cloud-based platform, we can unify our management processes, improve communication channels, enhance operational productivity, and focus more on delivering the highest quality standards to all our projects."

"We are delighted to partner with Makeen Properties and support them in their journey towards smarter and more efficient property management," commented Said Haider, senior director at Yardi. "By adopting our streamlined solution, Makeen Properties will not only boost the management of their diverse asset portfolio, but also reinforce their reputation as modern and sustainable real estate owners and operators."

Discover how Yardi's solutions can help elevate your property operations and tenant experience.

About Makeen Properties
With over 30 years of market expertise, Makeen Properties (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) serves as a leading UAE-based development, leasing and property management company. With an average occupancy rate of 98%, Makeen is always looking for investment opportunities to grow its privately owned real-estate portfolio of offices, retail showrooms, villas, apartments, shopping malls, warehouses and labour accommodation in the UAE. For more information, visit makeen.ae.


About Yardi
Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540783/Yardi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/makeen-properties-deploys-yardis-real-estate-cloud-platform-to-enhance-operations--customer-experience-302288029.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
