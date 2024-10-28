Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2024 08:10 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 44/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-28 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.12.2024                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual    RIG  
   22.11.2024                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.10.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Extraordinary    TLN  
   31.10.2024                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2024 Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB Coupon payment date VLN  
          PP4B090026A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2024 Frigate FRGTE           Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2024 Apranga APG1L           Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.10.2024 INVL Technology INC1L       Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.10.2024 Hepsor HPR1T            Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.10.2024 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPTFLOT25FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A   Maturity date    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNBFLOT25FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA    Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEV130028A     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Interim report, 9  TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T         Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A    Interim report,   RIG  
                           other           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Arsenal Industrial ARSEN120026FA  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Liven LVN             Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027B     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 Akola Group AKO1L         Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend ex-date   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.11.2024                   Trading holiday   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.11.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.11.2024 Snaige SNG1L            Delisting      VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.11.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend record   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.11.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.11.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB090026FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2024 Modera MODE110027FA        Coupon payment date TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
