Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 44/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-28 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.12.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 22.11.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 31.10.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2024 Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB Coupon payment date VLN PP4B090026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2024 Frigate FRGTE Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2024 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2024 INVL Technology INC1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2024 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2024 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPTFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEV130028A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Interim report, 9 TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A Interim report, RIG other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Arsenal Industrial ARSEN120026FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Liven LVN Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027B Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend ex-date TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 Snaige SNG1L Delisting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend record TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB090026FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2024 Modera MODE110027FA Coupon payment date TLN