DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM 28-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Result of AGM The Company announces that at the AGM held Friday 25th October 2024 all resolutions were duly passed. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: RAG TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 355303 EQS News ID: 2016697 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 28, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)