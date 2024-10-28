Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 07:31 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM 
28-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
Result of AGM 
 
The Company announces that at the AGM held Friday 25th October 2024 all resolutions were duly passed. 
 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
For further information please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Vishal Balasingham: 0203 981 4174 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 355303 
EQS News ID:  2016697 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2016697&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
