Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 07:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 25 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 120,039 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 25/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   120,039 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.21 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.28 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2373

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,112,152 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,112,152 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
37              4.2800         08:12:52         1J4XA0PFA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,092             4.2800         08:12:52         1J4XA0PFB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
600              4.2700         08:17:06         1J4XA0PN7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
693              4.2700         08:17:06         1J4XA0PN9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,165             4.2600         10:56:40         1J4XA0SVN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,619             4.2750         11:00:44         1J4XA0SY9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
182              4.2600         11:28:43         1J4XA0TBE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
790              4.2650         11:48:12         1J4XA0TI6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,310             4.2650         11:48:12         1J4XA0TI7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
784              4.2650         11:48:12         1J4XA0TI8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
600              4.2500         12:11:25         1J4XA0TRS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,406             4.2600         12:37:24         1J4XA0U3C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,959             4.2600         12:37:24         1J4XA0U3D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,247             4.2600         12:37:24         1J4XA0U3E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,427             4.2650         14:04:45         1J4XA0VPN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,484             4.2650         14:04:45         1J4XA0VPO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,936             4.2650         14:04:45         1J4XA0VPP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,129             4.2600         14:26:12         1J4XA0W43        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
573              4.2600         14:26:41         1J4XA0W4G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,200             4.2600         14:33:09         1J4XA0WG7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.2600         14:33:09         1J4XA0WG8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.2600         14:33:09         1J4XA0WG9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
205              4.2600         14:33:09         1J4XA0WGA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,995             4.2600         14:33:09         1J4XA0WGB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.2600         14:33:09         1J4XA0WGC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,100             4.2600         14:33:09         1J4XA0WGD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
235              4.2500         14:33:24         1J4XA0WGX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
887              4.2400         14:36:40         1J4XA0WPB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,492             4.2400         14:36:40         1J4XA0WPC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,963             4.2400         14:36:40         1J4XA0WPD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,308             4.2400         14:36:40         1J4XA0WPE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
235              4.2450         14:39:56         1J4XA0WSS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
235              4.2450         14:39:56         1J4XA0WSR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,368             4.2350         14:43:24         1J4XA0WXC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,391             4.2350         14:43:24         1J4XA0WXD        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
