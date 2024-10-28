DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 25 October 2024, it purchased a total of 120,039 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 25/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 120,039 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.21 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.28 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2373

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,112,152 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,112,152 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 37 4.2800 08:12:52 1J4XA0PFA Euronext Dublin 1,092 4.2800 08:12:52 1J4XA0PFB Euronext Dublin 600 4.2700 08:17:06 1J4XA0PN7 Euronext Dublin 693 4.2700 08:17:06 1J4XA0PN9 Euronext Dublin 3,165 4.2600 10:56:40 1J4XA0SVN Euronext Dublin 3,619 4.2750 11:00:44 1J4XA0SY9 Euronext Dublin 182 4.2600 11:28:43 1J4XA0TBE Euronext Dublin 790 4.2650 11:48:12 1J4XA0TI6 Euronext Dublin 2,310 4.2650 11:48:12 1J4XA0TI7 Euronext Dublin 784 4.2650 11:48:12 1J4XA0TI8 Euronext Dublin 600 4.2500 12:11:25 1J4XA0TRS Euronext Dublin 1,406 4.2600 12:37:24 1J4XA0U3C Euronext Dublin 1,959 4.2600 12:37:24 1J4XA0U3D Euronext Dublin 2,247 4.2600 12:37:24 1J4XA0U3E Euronext Dublin 1,427 4.2650 14:04:45 1J4XA0VPN Euronext Dublin 2,484 4.2650 14:04:45 1J4XA0VPO Euronext Dublin 3,936 4.2650 14:04:45 1J4XA0VPP Euronext Dublin 1,129 4.2600 14:26:12 1J4XA0W43 Euronext Dublin 573 4.2600 14:26:41 1J4XA0W4G Euronext Dublin 2,200 4.2600 14:33:09 1J4XA0WG7 Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2600 14:33:09 1J4XA0WG8 Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2600 14:33:09 1J4XA0WG9 Euronext Dublin 205 4.2600 14:33:09 1J4XA0WGA Euronext Dublin 1,995 4.2600 14:33:09 1J4XA0WGB Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2600 14:33:09 1J4XA0WGC Euronext Dublin 2,100 4.2600 14:33:09 1J4XA0WGD Euronext Dublin 235 4.2500 14:33:24 1J4XA0WGX Euronext Dublin 887 4.2400 14:36:40 1J4XA0WPB Euronext Dublin 2,492 4.2400 14:36:40 1J4XA0WPC Euronext Dublin 1,963 4.2400 14:36:40 1J4XA0WPD Euronext Dublin 5,308 4.2400 14:36:40 1J4XA0WPE Euronext Dublin 235 4.2450 14:39:56 1J4XA0WSS Euronext Dublin 235 4.2450 14:39:56 1J4XA0WSR Euronext Dublin 5,368 4.2350 14:43:24 1J4XA0WXC Euronext Dublin 5,391 4.2350 14:43:24 1J4XA0WXD Euronext

