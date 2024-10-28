

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased in September as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus shrank to SEK 0.8 billion in September from SEK 2.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In August, the trade balance posted a shortfall of SEK 6.5 billion.



On an annual basis, exports plunged 9.0 percent over the year, and imports declined by 8.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 24.9 billion in September, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 24.1 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 3.3 billion in September, compared to SEK 4.2 billion in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News