Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 09:48 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biban24 Forum: Biban24 creates innovative "Doors" of opportunity for SMEs and entrepreneurs from around the world to explore

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidating its position as one of the world's leading investment destinations, Saudi Arabia is set to empower entrepreneurs from the region and beyond to unlock their potential, with Biban24 - the Kingdom's flagship startup, entrepreneurship and SME forum - hosting a diverse range of "Doors" for business leaders and investors to explore.


Bringing entrepreneurs, businesses, innovators and senior officials from across the world together to network, launch impactful partnerships and shape the future of the global small and medium-sized enterprises landscape, Biban24 will take place from 5 - 9 November 2024.

Organized by Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the event will be hosted at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. Held under the theme of Global Destination for Opportunities, the gathering will be focused on driving the growth and development of the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem for local and international entrepreneurs.

In line with this goal - and the objectives of Vision 2030 - the conference will immerse visitors and attendees in an enabling atmosphere conducive to innovation, with participants being invited to explore 9 key areas, or "Doors". These including the "Enablement", "Fast-growing Enterprises", "Funding and Investment", "Startup", "Innovation", "E-commerce", "Franchise", and "Market" Doors.

These Doors are specialized areas where businesses and entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to explore how to reach the next level and fulfil their business potential.

Catering to SME owners and entrepreneurs, the "Enablement" Door will explore initiatives specifically designed for these participants, identifying investment and purchasing opportunities fully geared to their long-term success. The "Fast-growing Enterprises" Door, on the other hand, will spotlight local and international SMEs, detailing their success stories and introducing international programs that empower SMEs to collaborate and grow.

The "Funding and Investment" Door aims to familiarize enterprises with various financial solutions, such as, lending, providing financial consultations, and investments. Equipping rapidly growing startups from around the world with the tools to succeed, the "Startup" Door will connect SMEs with service providers, innovators, and investment entities under one roof. Placing an emphasis on pioneering new and novel solutions, the "Innovation" Door will offer a comprehensive overview of the initiatives and services that support innovative entrepreneurs throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

In keeping with Monsha'at's ongoing efforts to drive the digital transformation of business across the Kingdom and wider region, the "E-commerce" Door aims to raise awareness of the importance of e-commerce and support the shift toward modern retail, contributing to the growth of the Saudi economy.

The "Franchise" Door will introduce the concept of franchising, and the range of services offered by the Franchise Center. It will showcase investment opportunities for both global and local franchising brands, while fostering connections with pertinent entities to support the franchise system as a viable model for expansion and investment on both a local and global scale.

Finally, the "Market" Door will serve as a platform to promote sellers' and companies' products and services.

https://bibanglobal.sa/en

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267129/monshaat_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biban24-creates-innovative-doors-of-opportunity-for-smes-and-entrepreneurs-from-around-the-world-to-explore-302288421.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.