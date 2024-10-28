DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (U13G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.8297 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1448174 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 355508 EQS News ID: 2017145 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 28, 2024 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)