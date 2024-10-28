

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales grew at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in September, data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed 4.1 percent on a yearly basis, following a 2.4 percent rise in August. This was the quickest growth since March 2023, when sales had risen the same 4.1 percent.



Sales of non-food products alone advanced by 4.8 percent annually in September, and those of food products rose by 3.3 percent. Sales at service stations showed a growth of 6.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, annual growth in retail sales eased to 1.7 percent from 3.1 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales gained 1.0 percent after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month. This was the fourth consecutive increase.



Further, data showed that employment in the retail sector posted an annual increase of 1.7 percent. However, employment was down 1.6 percent over the month.



