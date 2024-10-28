Anzeige
28.10.2024 10:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Welcomes COBALT as a Certified Adviser on First North market in Lithuania

Vilnius, October 28, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the law firm
COBALT has been granted the status of Certified Adviser in Lithuania on the
First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of October 28, 2024. 

Nasdaq Baltic First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and
medium-sized companies, combining the benefits of being public with simplicity.
Being a Certified Adviser permits COBALT to guide growth companies in Lithuania
through the Firsth North application process and ensure they meet the market's
requirements on a continuous basis. 

"Congratulations to COBALT on becoming certified advisers in the First North
market! We believe your expertise will support Lithuanian companies' growth and
enhance our capital market. Wishing you success!" said President of Nasdaq
Vilnius Gediminas Varnas. 

According to Eva Suduiko, Partner of the law firm COBALT, capital markets open
up new opportunities: "We are seeing growing interest from small and
medium-sized enterprises in capital markets and the opportunities it can offer
for their business development. By becoming First North Certified Advisers, we
will be able to help companies not only evaluate their readiness to enter the
alternative market, but also provide guidance throughout the entire process -
from preparation to listing and subsequent compliance requirements. First North
Certified Adviser status will enable us to help clients achieve their strategic
objectives, and for some, this could be the first step towards transitioning to
the regulated capital market in the future." 

Law firm COBALT is one of the leading legal service providers in the Baltics,
consisting of a closely integrated alliance of top-tier law firms in Estonia,
Latvia and Lithuania, and uniting more than 250 highly experienced
professionals. COBALT has more than 30 years of experience in business
consulting. 

Nasdaq First North Market is designed for smaller growth companies seeking to
raise capital and gain greater visibility and credibility by exposing
themselves to a wider range of investors. For investors, First North offers the
opportunity to invest in companies at earlier stages of growth. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at?nasdaq.com 



Media contacts:

Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 61546123
