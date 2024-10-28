Nasdaq Welcomes COBALT as a Certified Adviser on First North market in Lithuania

Vilnius, October 28, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the law firm COBALT has been granted the status of Certified Adviser in Lithuania on the First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of October 28, 2024. Nasdaq Baltic First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies, combining the benefits of being public with simplicity. Being a Certified Adviser permits COBALT to guide growth companies in Lithuania through the Firsth North application process and ensure they meet the market's requirements on a continuous basis. "Congratulations to COBALT on becoming certified advisers in the First North market! We believe your expertise will support Lithuanian companies' growth and enhance our capital market. Wishing you success!" said President of Nasdaq Vilnius Gediminas Varnas. According to Eva Suduiko, Partner of the law firm COBALT, capital markets open up new opportunities: "We are seeing growing interest from small and medium-sized enterprises in capital markets and the opportunities it can offer for their business development. By becoming First North Certified Advisers, we will be able to help companies not only evaluate their readiness to enter the alternative market, but also provide guidance throughout the entire process - from preparation to listing and subsequent compliance requirements. First North Certified Adviser status will enable us to help clients achieve their strategic objectives, and for some, this could be the first step towards transitioning to the regulated capital market in the future." Law firm COBALT is one of the leading legal service providers in the Baltics, consisting of a closely integrated alliance of top-tier law firms in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and uniting more than 250 highly experienced professionals. COBALT has more than 30 years of experience in business consulting. Nasdaq First North Market is designed for smaller growth companies seeking to raise capital and gain greater visibility and credibility by exposing themselves to a wider range of investors. For investors, First North offers the opportunity to invest in companies at earlier stages of growth. Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at?nasdaq.com Media contacts: Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com +370 61546123