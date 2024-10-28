

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices plummeted nearly 6 percent to hit four-week lows on Monday after Israel's attack on Iran at the weekend avoided oil and nuclear facilities, and Tehran signaled a measured response.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slumped 5.7 percent to $71.36 in European trade while WTI crude futures were down 5.9 percent at $67.52.



Israel pounded Iran with a series of airstrikes early Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel on October 1.



There was no immediate indication that oil or nuclear sites were hit, and Iranian state media said the country's oil industry activities were working normally.



Tehran said it will 'use all available tools' to respond to the weekend attack on military targets in Iran.



Elsewhere, Egypt proposed a two-day truce in Gaza aimed at securing 'a complete ceasefire' after more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas.



Oil prices were also hit by China demand concerns after data showed China's industrial profits in September dropped at its fastest pace since the pandemic.



