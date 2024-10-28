Surface Radars Market worth $22.49 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surface radars market is projected to reach USD 22.49 billion by 2029, from USD 17.26 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The volume of surface radars is projected to grow from 4690 (in Units) in 2024 to 6113 (in Units) by 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Due to the currently existing conflicts and security threats that cross borders, governments are fortifying their defense capabilities, but most significantly in air defense, maritime surveillance, and critical infrastructure protection. Advanced radar systems are mainly important features of modern military operations because of high precision detection and tracking capabilities and integration with command and control systems.

Beyond these security requirements, developments related to radar systems, which include the Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars and AI-powered systems, are altering the very character of performance that ought to enhance the effectiveness of identification systems with respect to stealth aircraft, missiles, and other state-of-the-art threats. Further advancement of technological feature is driving the demand of surface radars. Major players in the market are investing in research and developments to create advanced radar systems for strength market position worldwide but major concentration geographically is North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Based on platform, the shipborne segment is estimated to capture largest share in the market during the forecast period

The shipborne segment is estimated to capture largest share during the forecast period. The surface radar market, during the forecast period, is poised to gain the largest market share through its shipborne segment. The primary growth factor is the increasing focus on maritime security and naval modernization. With rising threats in international waters, including piracy, illegal fishing, and territorial disputes, governments are investing heavily in upgrading their naval fleets with advanced radar systems. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are the regions where several countries are spending money in modern shipborne radar systems to secure their naval assets. Some of the newer applications are shipborne radar use for ballistic missile defense and coastal surveillance.

Based on range, the short-range segment is forecasted to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The short range segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In this forecast period, the short range radar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing utilization in tactical operations and urban warfare environments. These are crucial for border security and air defense plus counter-drone operations. Since both urban and asymmetrical warfare remain central to the battles of today, short-range radars are well-suited for real-time surveillance capabilities in high-contest areas. The proliferation of UAVs and drone technology also calls for the provision of short-range radars so that detection and neutralization of threats at low altitude may take place effectively. The short-range radar systems are also finding a wider scope of civilian applications, such as monitoring traffic and disaster management besides military applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to capture the largest share during the forecast period in 2024.

The surface radars industry in APAC is expected to lead in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region, with its huge increase in defense budgets fueled by raised geopolitical tensions and territorial disputes, is likely to capture the largest share of the surface radar market. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are majorly investing in advanced radar systems to strengthen their air and missile defenses, especially in the context of regional threats in the South China Sea and East Asia. The Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing an all-around military modernization wherein surface radars play a critical role in the monitoring of airspace and border protection, as well as maritime surveillance. The indigenous defense capability of the region further fuels the need for developing advanced radar systems. With all the efforts towards smart cities and infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, the requirements of civil surveillance and urban security propel radar systems' deployment.

All those segments and regions have drivers and restraints traceable back to either technological advancement or strategic defense requirements and, in aggregate, serve growth for the surface radar sector.

Key players in the surface radars companies are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), RTX (US), BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman (US), Aselsan A.S (Turkey), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) (India) Leonardo S.p.A.(Italy), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Indra (Spain), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), and Hensoldt (Germany), These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their presence in the surface radars market.

