28.10.2024 11:54 Uhr
Zettabyte Partners with Chief Telecom to Revolutionize AI Computing with Energy-Efficient Data Center

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, the leading AI data center builder and operator, announces a major expansion at Chief Telecom Inc. [6561.TWO], Taiwan's top data center provider. By securing significant power capacity at Chief Telecom's LY2 data center, Zettabyte aims to set new standards in AI computing efficiency and sustainability.

Zettabyte's advanced AI services, set to launch in 2025, have already attracted a waitlist of customers eager for its best-in-class computing efficiency and low power consumption. Renowned for both performance and sustainability, Zettabyte is the preferred choice for high-performance AI solutions.

Energy-Efficient Liquid Cooling

Zettabyte will implement liquid cooling across the entire floor-marking a first for Taiwan. This technology reduces the massive energy use of traditional air-cooled systems, making operations more efficient. "Liquid cooling is a game-changer for AI data centers," said Johnny Liu, President of Chief Telecom. This initiative not only cuts cooling costs but also significantly lowers environmental impact.

Zware Software: Enhancing GPU Efficiency

Zettabyte's proprietary Zware GPU software further boosts computing efficiency by enabling AI workloads across multiple GPUs, servers, and data centers, thus lowering operational costs and enhancing performance. "Zware aligns performance with sustainability, making us the market leader in efficient AI data centers," noted Kenneth Chung-Hou Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte.

Collaboration with Wistron for Custom Hardware

To enhance its capabilities, Zettabyte has partnered with Wistron, a leader in GPU server manufacturing, for custom AI-optimized hardware. Wistron's high-performance, energy-efficient configurations will be integrated with Zettabyte's liquid cooling at LY2, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency.

This collaboration positions Zettabyte to meet the rising demand for sustainable, high-performance AI solutions. By expanding at LY2, Zettabyte is advancing Taiwan's AI infrastructure, supporting sectors from semiconductors to smart cities.

About Zettabyte: Zettabyte is the global leader in AI data center development, providing sustainable, energy-efficient AI solutions.

About Chief: Established in 1991, Chief Telecom is Taiwan's top data center provider, offering state-of-the-art facilities and extensive connectivity solutions.

About Wistron: Wistron is a world-leading technology provider of innovative ICT products and services.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zettabyte-partners-with-chief-telecom-to-revolutionize-ai-computing-with-energy-efficient-data-center-302288489.html

