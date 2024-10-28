

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $193 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $256 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $198 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $193 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.40 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.61 - $1.63



