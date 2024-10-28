Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Future Investment Initiative Institute: Twelve New International Companies Join FII Institute Roster of Strategic Partners: Strategic Partners Support Its Mission to Drive a Positive Impact on Humanity Through Investment

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve international companies have been added to the FII Institute's roster of Strategic Partners. These companies join a growing community of leaders from business, technology, aviation, energy, academia, and public policy committed to creating a sustainable and equitable future.

Twelve New International Companies Join FII Institute Roster of Strategic Partners: Strategic Partners Support Its Mission to Drive a Positive Impact on Humanity Through Investment.

The FII Institute runs a year-round program of global initiatives, international summits, policy development, global surveys, and indices. Strategic Partners are central to this program, providing leadership, delegates, and participating in a range of initiatives.

The twelve new Strategic Partners are ACWA Power, ALAT, Claure Group, Franklin Templeton, King Salman International Airport, Minerva Foods, NBK, Premium Residency Center, Riyadh Air, and SCAI. Additionally, FII Institute is thrilled to introduce General Atlantic and Lakestar as our inaugural Venture Program Partners. Venture Program Partners are leading firms that will also play a key role in the upcoming FII8 Investment Day. FII Institute Venture Program brings together entrepreneurs and distinguished leaders in innovation, investment, business, and education fostering collaboration to tackle global challenges in AI and robotics, sustainability, health, and education.

The twelve new Partners join existing Strategic Partners including Founding Partner - Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, Vision Partners - the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Aramco, Diriyah, Emaar, GFH, HSBC, KAFD, Ma'aden, NEOM, New Murabba, Red Sea Global, Riyad Bank, ROSHN, Royal Commission for AlUla, SABIC, Sanabil Investments, SNB, SoftBank Vision Fund, Standard Chartered, State Street, STC, THIQAH, and Vision Invest.

This year's FII8 activities will culminate in four days of focused discussion about challenges facing humanity and a full week of side events, scheduled to take place in Riyadh between 28 and 31 October. Over six hundred speakers, and eight thousand delegates, including world leaders, ministers, CEOs, investors, founders, and public policy experts, will attend the globally recognized annual conference.

'FII8 Support Partners' include BMW, Saudia, Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib and Saudi Electricity Company.

Insights, thinking, and dedicated panel discussions are supported by 'knowledge and academic partners' from leading consultancies, universities and institutions: Accenture, ADL, Bain & Company, BCG, Columbia, Deloitte, EY, FPA2, EY, The Global Fund, Hevolution, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey, Oliver Wyman, PWC, Strategy&, UNDP, UNHCR, UNICEF, World Bank, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and UM6P.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said, "Our partners are fundamental to our mission at FII Institute to make a positive impact on humanity. As our network expands, we are uniting a global force for positive change and creating impactful initiatives. By joining forces with over 60 exceptional partners, we are harnessing a collective power to address pressing challenges and create a more sustainable future. Together, we are pushing boundaries and creating a better world."

Media Inquiries

Please address any inquiries to: media@fii-institute.org

About FII Institute:

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive, and driven by data: we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541340/FIII.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/twelve-new-international-companies-join-fii-institute-roster-of-strategic-partners-strategic-partners-support-its-mission-to-drive-a-positive-impact-on-humanity-through-investment-302288501.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.