CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) initiated 2025 non-GAAP guidance range of $1.74-$1.76 per share, which at the midpoint represents 8% growth from the 2024 midpoint and maintains non-GAAP EPS growth target through 2030 of the mid-to-high end of 6%-8% annually. The company reiterated 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $1.61-$1.63 per share, which represents 8% growth over full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS at the midpoint.



Q3 Results:



Income available to shareholders was $193 million, or $0.30 per share on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.40 per share in the comparable period of 2023. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.31 compared to $0.40. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



