Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
28th October 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 25th October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
25th October 2024 50.70p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 50.63p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
28th October 2024
