Hardman & Co Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners: The unique value of co-investment in private equity



Hardman & Co analyst interview | Closed End Investments

Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | The unique value of co-investment in private equity

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this discussion, Mark outlines how NB Private Equity Partners leverages its expertise to generate consistent long-term returns for investors. With a focus on co-investments in mid-market private equity, Mark explains the company's approach to adding value through enhanced deal flow, strategic partnerships, and skilled risk management. He also highlights NBPE's performance in a challenging market and the unique benefits and risks of co-investing in private companies.

