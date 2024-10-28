Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2024 12:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Opti Digital Welcomes Nadia Rabhi as Publisher Development Director for France-Benelux

Following several major signings, the AdTech has reinforced its team for the French and Benelux markets with the addition of Nadia Rabhi.

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Opti Digital, a leading provider of innovative digital advertising monetization solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Rabhi as its new Publisher Development Director for the France and Benelux markets. This strategic hire aligns with Opti Digital's remarkable global expansion, particularly in France, where the company has recently secured partnerships with major media outlets, bolstering its position as a key player in the region.

Nadia Rabhi

Nadia Rabhi
Publisher Development Director for France-Benelux at Opti Digital

Opti Digital has achieved several significant milestones in the French market recently. Since the beginning of the year, the AdTech company has been optimizing monetization for notable publishers, including Le Point news magazine and the French media network Webedia. In early 2024, Opti Digital also began monetizing the homepage and webmail services of the Orange telecom group through its floor price solution, resulting in an uplift of up to 30% on specific ad slots. To sustain this growth, the company appointed Nadia Rabhi as Publisher Development Director for the France and Benelux markets.

With a 20-year track record in the AdTech industry, Nadia Rabhi has led numerous projects linked to the management and monetization of advertising space (Ad serving, Programatic, Cookieless) at leading companies such as AOL, 24/7 Media, Xandr and LiveRamp. " Her in-depth knowledge of the digital ecosystem and her keen understanding of the challenges faced by publishers will enable her to develop innovative, high-performance monetization strategies," says Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital.

Commenting on her appointment, Rabhi expressed her enthusiasm for this new challenge: "I'm thrilled to join a company knowing firsthand that its solutions work effectively. Opti Digital's commitment to innovation, along with its ability to listen and respond to the needs of publishers, has positioned it as a leader in developing effective solutions for managing, optimizing, and monetizing advertising streams in the market."

With Nadia Rabhi at the helm of publisher development for France and Benelux, Opti Digital aims to strengthen its position and increase its influence in the digital advertising landscape in these regions.

Contact Information

Maëva Caratis
PR & Events Manager
maeva@optidigital.com
+1 (646) 551-0848

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
