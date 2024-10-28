Anzeige
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB: Invitation to the Interim Report for Q3 2024 Presentation and Webcast

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will hold a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the period January-September 2024. The interim report will be published on Wednesday, October 30 at 07:00 CET.

The presentation will be held on October 30, 2024, at 10:00 CET via digital webcast. Kristina Torfgård, CEO, Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, and Viktor Siewertz, CFO, will comment the interim report. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Follow the webcast online: https://youtube.com/live/FTY_I6oungQ

The interim report and the presentation will be available on www.irlab.se, and the recorded version of the presentation will be available shortly afterward.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB: Invitation to the interim report for Q3 2024 presentation and webcast

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
