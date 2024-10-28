Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N9B0 | ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88 | Ticker-Symbol: S4VC
Hannover
28.10.24
08:01 Uhr
9,550 Euro
-0,050
-0,52 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEGRO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEGRO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6509,95014:33
Actusnews Wire
28.10.2024 13:23 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEGRO PLC: AMENDED PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE

FORM 8 (OPD)

AMENDED PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

AMENDMENT TO RNS 3742E - THIS FORM AMENDS THE OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE RELEASED BY SEGRO PLC ON 16 SEPTEMBER 2024, PLEASE REFER TO SECTION 3(C) (INTERESTS OF CONNECTED ADVISERS)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:SEGRO PLC
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		SEGRO PLC
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?OFFEROR
(e) Date position held:
The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		13 SEPTEMBER 2024
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		YES - TRITAX EUROBOX PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:NIL-NIL-
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:NIL-NIL-
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:NIL-NIL-

TOTAL:		NIL-NIL-

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:None
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

(a) Interests held by directors of SEGRO plc and their close relatives and related trusts
NameNo. of ordinary sharesPercentage of total issued share capital*
Mary Elizabeth Barnard12,380[1]0.00%
Susan Vivien Clayton7,0000.00%
Soumen Das733,294[2]0.05%
Carol Ann Fairweather20,0000.00%
Simon William David Fraser31,4400.00%
Andrew Harrison564,7550.04%
David John Rivers Sleath1,191,0580.09%
Dr Linda Yi-Chuang Yueh4,716[3]0.00%


* Figures are rounded to two decimal places and are calculated on the basis of SEGRO plc having 1,352,370,760 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue (as set out in SEGRO plc's announcement dated 4 September 2024).
Unless otherwise indicated, ordinary shares are held legally and beneficially by the relevant director. In the case of Soumen Das and David John Rivers Sleath (and consistent with SEGRO plc's annual reporting), the number of ordinary shares stated includes all beneficial interests (including Share Incentive Plan shares), shares subject to deferral under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") and shares held under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") subject to the two-year post-vesting holding period, net of Income Tax and National Insurance, but excludes shares subject to the achievement of performance conditions under LTIP and options outstanding under Sharesave (in respect of which, see the table immediately below).
[1] Held by a close relative of Mary Elizabeth Barnard.
2 35,947 ordinary shares are held on behalf of a close relative of Soumen Das;
3 Held by a close relative of Dr Linda Yi-Chuang Yueh.


(b) Interests held as options or awards under the share plans of SEGRO plc by the directors of SEGRO plc and their close relatives and related trusts
NameShare plan under which option or award was granted[1]No. of ordinary shares in SEGRO plc under option or subject to award[1]Date of grantExercise priceVesting date(s)2
Soumen DasLTIP115,6985 May 2022Nil5 May 2025
187,76724 March 2023Nil24 March 2026
Sharesave3,09921 April 2023580.80 pence1 June 2026 - 30 November 2026
David John Rivers SleathLTIP186,7095 May 2022Nil5 May 2025
303,01024 March 2023Nil24 March 2026
Sharesave3,09921 April 2023580.80 pence1 June 2026 - 30 November 2026

[1] All LTIP awards are structured as conditional awards over ordinary shares. Sharesave is a HMRC approved option scheme.

2 All LTIP awards are subject to a three-year performance period followed by a two-year post-vesting holding period.

(c) Interests of connected advisers
NameNo. of ordinary sharesPercentage of total issued share capital
Calvert Research and Management1106,0400.01
1 Calvert Research and Management is a group company of Morgan Stanley & Co International plc, a corporate broker to SEGRO plc.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)NO

Date of disclosure:16 September 2024
Contact name:Stephanie Murton
Telephone number:+44 207 451 9082

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2+alZScaZiVmZuaaZ6amWdkl2limZWXbJaZm5RoZZeUb21ix5xiaZybZnFpmWVt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88407-8907j.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.