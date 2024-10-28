Ningbo International Communications Center: Experience the "Splendid Silk Road" in Ningbo

NINGBO, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Ningbo, visitors can explore the Dunhuang Flying Apsara moving sand art picture that uniquely combines the functions of a Bluetooth headset charging dock and a night light. Additionally, you'll find interactive digital humans inspired by the Terracotta Warriors of Xi'an, glasses-free 3D displays featuring representative cultural relics from Zhejiang, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces, as well as a delightful selection of breads from the French exhibition area and handcrafted goods, coffee, wine, and rose products from Central and Eastern European nations like Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia.

On October 25, the ninth Zhejiang Book Fair opened alongside the 2024 Maritime Silk Road Culture and Tourism Expo and the 2024 Ningbo International Tourism Expo at the Ningbo International Convention and Exhibition Center. In the Maritime Silk Road Culture and Tourism Expo exhibition area, countries and regions along the Land Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road showcased their cultures in their first joint exhibition, themed "Splendid Silk Road," fostering a dialogue of civilizations across time and space.

Ningbo, the departure port of the Maritime Silk Road, and Xi'an, the central city of the Land Silk Road, will jointly present an exhibition titled "Oriental Starting Point" at the Ningbo Museum starting November 26. This exhibition will run for over three months and will feature significant artifacts, including the "secret celadon" unearthed from the Famen Temple in Baoji, Shaanxi, gold and silver ware from the Shaanxi History Museum, human-faced fish pottery from the Yangshao Culture era, and representative relics from the Hemudu Site in Ningbo.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the successful application for World Heritage status for the Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor and the Grand Canal. Ningbo and Xi'an have established close economic and cultural connections through the Grand Canal. Furthermore, the Maritime Silk Road, which is on the World Heritage tentative list, is showcased in this exhibition," said Zhang Liang, curator of the Ningbo Museum.

This year also commemorates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. The cultural and tourism expo features a special section dedicated to French culture, including a French bakery that has attracted many visitors from China and abroad. Vincent Lemarchand, an honorary citizen of Ningbo and president of the Rouen-Ningbo Friendship Committee, attended the event, serving as a "promoter" for Ningbo's cultural and tourism initiatives. He noted that Ningbo and Rouen have enjoyed frequent exchanges this year, with fruitful reciprocal visits between the two cities.

In the international exhibition area, several Central and Eastern European countries showcased their unique exhibits, including coffee, wine, and crystal handicrafts, all of which have been well-received by both domestic exhibitors and tourists. In the domestic exhibition area, cities along the Maritime Silk Road, such as Chongqing, Changsha, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Harbin, highlighted their diverse cultural features alongside their partner cities.

As one of the key cultural and tourism events in Zhejiang Province, the Maritime Silk Road Culture and Tourism Expo has been held for nine consecutive years, emerging as a vital platform for showcasing new achievements in the cultural prosperity of the port city, promoting exchanges and mutual learning among cities along the Maritime Silk Road, and facilitating mutually beneficial international cooperation in the cultural and tourism sectors.

