Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QKS Group's Thought Leadership Subscription Service, a Key for Businesses to Navigate in Evolving Market Landscape

Empowering businesses to anticipate trends and shape their industry futures

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group's announcement of Thought Leadership Subscription Service is a pivotal initiative designed to help businesses thrive in today's rapidly changing industry. As part of its rebranding efforts, this service aims to drive growth by delivering and equipping businesses with essential insights and strategic intelligence.

QKS Group Logo

The Thought Leadership Subscription Service goes beyond conventional data offerings by delivering in-depth insights that enriches innovation and industry leadership. By partnering with QKS Group's analysts, businesses will receive tailored strategies on market trends, allowing them to navigate complexities and establish their authority in the field.

Key offerings of Thought Leadership:

  • QKS EMC Foresight: Through its Evolution, Maturity, and Convergence reports, this service delivers forward-looking analyses of past and present market trends. By studying these patterns, businesses can anticipate and adapt to upcoming changes, keeping them proactive in a dynamic marketplace.
  • QKS TEM Impact Report: By providing an in-depth look at technology, economic, and market trends that influence sectors, this report enables businesses to identify vital developments and build sound strategies.
  • QKS TrendsNXT: This service provides comprehensive market intelligence reports that examine recent innovations, market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and emerging technologies. Businesses can utilize this information to foresee trends, make educated decisions, and retain a competitive edge intact.
  • QKS VOC Insights: This service emphasizes the Voice of the Customer in the technology industry, collecting crucial information about customer preferences, behaviours, and pain points. This enables businesses to tailor their offerings and increase customer satisfaction based on genuine market needs.
  • QKS Company Profiles: These detailed evaluations of key technology companies encompass insights into their offerings, market strategies, and competitive positioning, which enhances the strategic planning and decision-making skills of businesses.

Explore the features of Thought Leadership at: https://qksgroup.com/thought-leadership

"Subscribing to thought leadership provides your organization with timely insights, strategic foresight, and expert guidance-enabling you to achieve business goals more efficiently, stay ahead of industry trends, and drive innovation with confidence." - Sujan Thomas, Associate Director, Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

The Thought Leadership Subscription Service offered by QKS Group is designed to enable organizations to proactively navigate market fluctuations. It equips businesses with the insights and tools needed to anticipate changes in the industry rather than just react to them. By presenting a broad view of how economic shifts, technological developments, and evolving customer preferences impact the market, QKS Group helps establish a strategic framework that supports informed decision-making and long-term success. This forward-thinking mindset ensures that businesses can adapt to emerging trends and confidently influence their industry's path.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about the Thought Leadership Service:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2Bccjna32A

Media Contact:

Shraddha Roy
PR & Media Relations
QKS Group
Regus Business Center
35 Village Road, Suite 100,
Middleton Massachusetts 01949
United States
Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com
Press Release Source:https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/qks-group-s-thought-leadership-subscription-service-a-key-for-businesses-to-navigate-in-evolving-market-landscape-838
Follow us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qks-groups-thought-leadership-subscription-service-a-key-for-businesses-to-navigate-in-evolving-market-landscape-302288572.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.