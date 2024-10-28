Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 14:16 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Issue of Equity 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Issue of Equity 
28-Oct-2024 / 12:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 October 2024 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Issue of Equity 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 28 October 2024, it sold from treasury at a 
premium to the last published net asset value 100,000 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") for 
cash at a price of 97.40 pence per Ordinary Share. The new Ordinary Shares were credited as fully paid and rank pari 
passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. 
 
Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 143,259,239 excluding 1,486,532 held in 
treasury. 
 
The above figure (143,259,239) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the 
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc      0203 757 1912 
Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary 
 
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts          0203 100 0000 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  355557 
EQS News ID:  2017387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2017387&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2024 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
