

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - ViaNautis Bio Monday announced partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to use ViaNautis' proprietary drug delivery platform polyNaut in delivering genetic medicines.



ViaNautis' polyNaut, a nanovesicles platform, is designed to direct therapeutics to specific targets with precision.



As per the agreement, ViaNautis will receive an initial upfront payment from Lilly with additional milestone payments.



