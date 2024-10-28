EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2024
Woking, UK, October 28, 2024 - Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.39 per share.
The dividend is payable on December 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2024.
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com
