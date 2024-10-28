

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and LATAM Airlines Group announced the purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners with options for five more airplanes. LATAM currently operates 37 787-8s and 787-9s. Including the latest order, it expects to grow the fleet to 52 Dreamliners by 2030.



'The Boeing 787 is a much more efficient aircraft, allowing us to continue growing sustainably while reducing our carbon footprint as we drive the growth of our operations. This order will enable us to receive at least two aircraft of this model each year from 2025 until the end of the decade,' said Ramiro Alfonsín, CFO of the LATAM Airlines Group.



