

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from Canadian stocks show a mixed trend on Monday, ahead of the major earnings reports. On Friday, the S&P/TSX composite index has closed down 87.88 points at 24,463.67



Royal Bank of Canada is currently down 0.572 percent at C$170.22, while Bank of Nova Scottia is sliding 0.963 percent to C$71.99.



Geopolitical factors, especially the war between Russia and Ukraine and the fighting between Israel and Iran and other neighbouring countries might be influencing investor sentiments.



The campaign for the U.S. President election to be held on November 5 is closely watched by investors. Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have been on tours in Michigan and Georgia.



In the Corporate sector, Canadian miners Aura Minerals Inc. Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Bluestone Resources Inc. for an enterprise value of up to $74.3. Aura said it will be acquiring Bluestone's Cerro Blanco gold project and the adjacent Mita Geothermal project.



On the U.S. economic front, the Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. A two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The three-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. A five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



As of 8.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 170.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 30.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 148.25 points. In the Asian trading session, the dollar firmed up and gold inched lower. Oil prices were down more than 4 percent.



The U.S. major averages turned in a mixed performance on Friday. The Dow tumbled by 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 slumped by 1.0 percent, but the Nasdaq rose by 0.2 percent.



The monthly Jobs report, Personal Income and spending report might get attention this week. Reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing sector activity and major earnings reports might also attract some attention.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 29.01 points or 0.39 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 7.89 points or 0.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 10.48 points or 0.13 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 20.34 points or 0.17 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 0.19 percent.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.68 percent to 3,322.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 20,599.36 after a volatile session.



Japanese markets logged strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 1.82 percent to 38,605.53. The broader Topix index closed 1.51 percent higher at 2,657.78.



Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.12 percent to 8,221.50. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.13 percent higher at 8,478.20.



