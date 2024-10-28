BAIC INTL: BAIC Unveils Cutting-Edge BJ30 Hybrid SUV in Egypt, Set to Transform Urban and Off-Road Driving

CAIRO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October, BAIC officially launched its hybrid model, the BJ30, in Cairo, Egypt, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion into the new energy vehicle market.

The BJ30, equipped with the innovative "Magic Core" hybrid drive system, is designed to cater to both urban living and outdoor adventures. With advanced technology and exceptional performance, the BJ30 offers a perfect blend of practicality and excitement for consumers who value freedom and an active lifestyle. By introducing this model to the Egyptian market, BAIC aims to provide a new level of driving experience that combines efficiency, comfort, and off-road capabilities.

The event was attended by key industry figures and media representatives. Song Wei, President of BAIC, delivered a speech, extending a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to all guests for joining this important occasion.

During his speech, Song Wei highlighted BAIC's long-standing presence in the automotive industry, boasting a 66-year history and a solid global footprint. BAIC's products are currently exported to 49 countries and regions, earning the trust and admiration of consumers worldwide. Now, BAIC is entering the Egyptian market, a country known for its rich history and growing demand for innovative, high-quality vehicles. With a strong commitment to delivering tailored products, BAIC aims to meet the specific needs of Egyptian consumers.

At the launch, BAIC also announced its strategic partnership with Alkan Auto, part of the Alkan Group, a well-established leader in Egypt's automotive sector. This collaboration is expected to strengthen BAIC's presence in the region and enhance its ability to serve local customers with a strong dealership network and professional services.

Looking ahead, BAIC is committed to advancing automotive innovation and working closely with global consumers to create a better, more sustainable future. With the BJ30, BAIC is ready to accompany drivers on every journey, offering an unparalleled driving experience that balances performance, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541873/image_5028817_45899093.jpg

