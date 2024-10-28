Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Kindred Group plc from Nasdaq Stockholm

Kindred Group plc has applied for its Swedish Depository Receipts to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the Swedish Depository Receipts in Kindred Group plc. Short name: KIND SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007871645 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 36950 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be November 11, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB