Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A2AADU | ISIN: SE0007871645 | Ticker-Symbol: UNBA
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:05 Uhr
11,000 Euro
+0,010
+0,09 %
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2024 14:58 Uhr
67 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Kindred Group plc from Nasdaq Stockholm

Kindred Group plc has applied for its Swedish Depository Receipts to be
delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
Swedish Depository Receipts in Kindred Group plc. 

Short name:   KIND SDB  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0007871645
----------------------------
Order book ID: 36950    
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be November 11, 2024.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
