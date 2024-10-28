PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2024 Dividend

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2024. The dividend is payable November 22, 2024. This is an increase of 9.80% from the dividend paid during the 4th quarter of 2023. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annual basis and a yield of 5.34% (based on closing price on October 25, 2024, of $41.93/share).

Whitehurst commented, "This represents our 52nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The Company's consistent financial performance has allowed us to increase our cash dividend every quarter since we began paying dividends, representing 13 consecutive years. Our original shareholders will have received $10.02 per share in cash dividends, which is 91.09% of their original purchase price of $11 per share. This continued increase in our cash dividend is part of our long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value."

PB Financial Corporation is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. As of September 30, 2024, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $1.285 billion, loans of $1.086 billion and total deposits of $1.084 billion.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as presented is unaudited.

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

