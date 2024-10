WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Monday announced the appointment of Robin Kramer, chief accounting officer, as Chief Financial Officer. Kramer will be succeeding Michael McDonnell, who intends to retire on February 28, 2025.



Kramer, who joined Biogen in 2018, has been serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, since 2020.



