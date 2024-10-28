Anzeige
28.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

Pre-Stabilisation notice

October 28, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 1bn Green Oct-29 TAP

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any):

Federal Republic of Germany

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,000,000,000

Description:

Green fixed rate tap, senior, unsecured Notes due 2029

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme, settlement date 4 Nov 2024

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

CACIB

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

28 October 2024

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Luxembourg SE

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


