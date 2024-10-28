Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Achieves AWS Small and Medium Business Competency

Rackspace empowers small and medium-sized businesses with customized AWS solutions to accelerate growth and innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2024® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business (SMB) Competency. This specialization recognizes Rackspace Technology as an AWS Partner with a unique focus on SMB customers.

Achieving the AWS SMB Competency differentiates Rackspace Technology as an AWS Partner with demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success, helping SMBs solve their business and technical problems. Rackspace Technology is equipped to handle these challenges with solutions designed with their customers' unique needs in mind, including consideration for SMBs' typical deployment models, their level of IT capabilities and financing preferences, and their local and industry requirements.

"Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency is a testament to Rackspace Technology's commitment to helping small and medium-sized businesses thrive using AWS services," said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud Rackspace Technology. "We're proud to provide tailored services that drive growth, efficiency, and innovation for SMBs worldwide, empowering them to scale and succeed on AWS."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, cost-effective solutions for startups and global enterprises. To support these solutions' seamless integration and deployment, the AWS Competency Programhelps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Rackspace Technology offers comprehensive solutions specifically designed for SMBs. Our solutions include cloud migration, application modernization, and managed cloud services, all tailored to meet SMBs' unique needs. With Rackspace Elastic Engineering, SMBs gain access to a team of AWS-certified experts who deliver cloud-first AWS solutions in an agile framework, ensuring seamless integration, robust security, and optimized performance. SMBs that partner with Rackspace can accelerate their digital transformation journey, reduce operational costs, and drive sustainable growth on AWS.

Rackspace Technology worked to position Sharestates, a leading real estate investment and lending online marketplace, for future growth and enhance its cloud infrastructure by migrating to AWS for its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and redundancy capabilities. The infrastructure transition was completed over a weekend with zero downtime, improved customer experience, optimized operations, and scalability, and provided the company with the latest cloud technologies and best practices.

"At Sharestates, our migration to AWS, facilitated by Rackspace Technology, has been a game-changer. The transition to AWS has significantly enhanced our infrastructure, providing faster banking transfer processing speeds and an improved user experience for our investors and internal teams," said Radni Davoodi, CTO and Co-founder of Sharestates. "Looking ahead, this move will allow us to stay at the forefront of the commercial real estate lending industry."

