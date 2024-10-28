The "Belgium Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The alternative lending in Belgium is expected to grow by 15.7% on an annual basis to reach US$325.8 million in 2024.
The medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Belgium remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.1% during 2024-2028. Belgium's alternative lending market is forecast to increase from US$281.5 million in 2023 to reach US$496 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Belgium. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in Belgium through 125 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.
Belgium Economic Indicators
- Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
- Population
- Unbanked Population
- Unemployment Rate
- Loan Default Rate
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value
- Average Transaction Value
- Transaction Volume
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
- End User Business
- End User Consumer
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
- P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- P2P Marketplace Property Lending
- Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
- Balance Sheet Business Lending
- Balance Sheet Property Lending
- Invoice Trading
- Debt Based Securities
- Equity Based Crowd Funding
- Real Estate Crowd funding
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
- B2C Loans
- Personal Loan
- Payroll Advance
- Home Improvement
- Education/Student Loans
- Point of Sale
- Auto Loans
- Medical Loans
- B2B Loans
- Lines of Credit
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Invoice Factoring
- Revenue Financing
Belgium Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- By Age
- By Income
- Gender
