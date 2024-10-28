Anzeige
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:24 Uhr
15,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30015,70017:12
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 16:55 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
28-Oct-2024 / 15:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Barclays PLC 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name                City of registered office Country of registered office 
Barclays Capital Securities Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Oct-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.990000        0.390000            6.380000   15865746 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.600000        0.390000            5.990000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0N8QD54                   14907646                    5.990000 
Sub Total 8.A       14907646                     5.990000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration date  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument                period        settlement       rights       rights 
Equity Swap      28/08/2026-05/10/ n/a          Cash          42031       0.020000 
            2026 
CFD          n/a        n/a          Cash          27844       0.010000 
Portfolio Swap     18/08/2025-23/07/ n/a          Cash          888225       0.360000 
            2026 
Sub Total 8.B2                                    958100       0.390000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Barclays PLC Barclays Bank 
       PLC 
       Barclays 
Barclays PLC Capital    5.910000                             6.290000% 
       Securities 
       Limited 
       Barclays 
Barclays PLC Investment 
       Solutions 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking: Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC (100%) Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%) Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC (100%) Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

28-Oct-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  355579 
EQS News ID:  2017513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2017513&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2024 11:23 ET (15:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
