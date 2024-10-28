Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, announces its 2025 financial communication calendar.

Event Date Results 2024 March, Thursday 6 premarket Quiet period from January, Monday 13 Revenue Q1 2025 April, Thursday 17 aftermarket Quiet period from March, Monday 31 AGM Mai, Thursday 22 PM Results H1 2025 July, Wednesday 30 aftermarket Quiet period from June, Monday 30 Revenue 9M 2025 October, Wednesday 15 aftermarket Quiet period from September, Monday 29

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

FDJ Group is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With almost 6,000 employees and a presence in around fifteen regulated markets in Europe, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ Group has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

