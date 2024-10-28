Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
28.10.24
15:00 Uhr
1,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 18:25 Uhr
138 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Oct-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         138.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          135.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 136.6011p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,062,672 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,062,672) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      136.6011p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1860              138.50          08:06:52         00307294308TRLO1     XLON 
866              138.50          08:09:44         00307296861TRLO1     XLON 
895              137.50          08:25:55         00307312056TRLO1     XLON 
888              137.00          08:44:57         00307328828TRLO1     XLON 
932              138.00          09:21:22         00307365762TRLO1     XLON 
932              138.00          09:21:22         00307365763TRLO1     XLON 
932              138.00          09:21:22         00307365764TRLO1     XLON 
931              138.00          09:21:22         00307365765TRLO1     XLON 
56               137.50          10:19:14         00307408008TRLO1     XLON 
4938              138.00          10:19:14         00307408009TRLO1     XLON 
79               138.00          10:19:14         00307408010TRLO1     XLON 
495              138.50          10:19:14         00307408011TRLO1     XLON 
98               138.50          10:19:14         00307408012TRLO1     XLON 
749              138.50          10:19:14         00307408013TRLO1     XLON 
3553              138.50          10:19:35         00307408019TRLO1     XLON 
5423              138.00          10:19:35         00307408020TRLO1     XLON 
923              137.50          10:20:35         00307408043TRLO1     XLON 
924              137.50          10:20:38         00307408044TRLO1     XLON 
903              137.50          10:25:01         00307408150TRLO1     XLON 
44               137.50          10:40:31         00307408646TRLO1     XLON 
805              137.50          10:40:31         00307408647TRLO1     XLON 
892              137.00          10:56:47         00307409416TRLO1     XLON 
500              136.00          11:07:38         00307409853TRLO1     XLON 
921              136.00          11:33:15         00307410419TRLO1     XLON 
921              136.00          11:33:15         00307410420TRLO1     XLON 
3127              137.00          12:35:10         00307411859TRLO1     XLON 
931              137.00          12:41:00         00307411941TRLO1     XLON 
1078              137.00          12:48:00         00307412093TRLO1     XLON 
922              137.00          12:53:42         00307412217TRLO1     XLON 
932              137.00          12:54:55         00307412228TRLO1     XLON 
922              137.00          12:56:19         00307412238TRLO1     XLON 
928              137.00          12:57:50         00307412256TRLO1     XLON 
929              137.00          12:59:21         00307412268TRLO1     XLON 
984              137.00          12:59:34         00307412271TRLO1     XLON 
970              137.00          12:59:47         00307412272TRLO1     XLON 
1096              137.00          13:00:00         00307412279TRLO1     XLON 
259              136.50          13:03:27         00307412331TRLO1     XLON 
5264              136.50          13:03:27         00307412332TRLO1     XLON 
921              136.50          13:03:27         00307412333TRLO1     XLON 
924              136.00          13:03:27         00307412334TRLO1     XLON 
1441              136.00          15:15:25         00307418338TRLO1     XLON 
10000             136.00          15:15:25         00307418339TRLO1     XLON 
727              136.00          15:15:25         00307418340TRLO1     XLON 
612              136.00          15:15:25         00307418341TRLO1     XLON 
1598              136.00          15:15:25         00307418342TRLO1     XLON 
751              136.00          15:15:25         00307418343TRLO1     XLON 
5594              136.00          15:15:46         00307418373TRLO1     XLON 
736              136.50          15:16:02         00307418388TRLO1     XLON 
2857              136.50          15:16:03         00307418389TRLO1     XLON 
2857              136.50          15:16:03         00307418390TRLO1     XLON 
4481              136.50          15:17:03         00307418416TRLO1     XLON 
6525              136.50          15:17:03         00307418417TRLO1     XLON 
904              136.50          15:17:03         00307418418TRLO1     XLON 
1500              136.50          15:17:03         00307418419TRLO1     XLON 
1066              136.50          15:17:03         00307418420TRLO1     XLON 
947              136.50          15:17:16         00307418426TRLO1     XLON 
926              136.50          15:17:29         00307418441TRLO1     XLON 
904              136.50          15:17:42         00307418445TRLO1     XLON 
950              136.50          15:17:56         00307418464TRLO1     XLON 
4468              136.50          15:19:47         00307418535TRLO1     XLON 
894              136.50          15:21:29         00307418669TRLO1     XLON 
1               136.00          15:21:44         00307418683TRLO1     XLON 
2680              136.00          15:21:44         00307418684TRLO1     XLON 
893              136.00          15:21:44         00307418685TRLO1     XLON 
883              135.50          15:27:55         00307418884TRLO1     XLON 
892              135.00          15:31:40         00307419010TRLO1     XLON 
879              135.00          15:32:16         00307419028TRLO1     XLON 
897              135.50          15:37:35         00307419241TRLO1     XLON 
888              135.50          15:37:52         00307419243TRLO1     XLON 
977              135.50          15:43:00         00307419535TRLO1     XLON

