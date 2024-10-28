Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 21 to October 25, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
21/10/2024
257,061
60.128844
15,456,780.64
XPAR
21/10/2024
93,911
60.115820
5,645,536.77
CEUX
21/10/2024
8,442
60.130031
507,617.72
TQEX
21/10/2024
8,377
60.130011
503,709.10
AQEU
22/10/2024
258,695
60.034462
15,530,615.22
XPAR
22/10/2024
93,281
59.986508
5,595,601.44
CEUX
22/10/2024
8,811
60.060054
529,189.14
TQEX
22/10/2024
8,718
60.069218
523,683.44
AQEU
23/10/2024
254,399
60.160456
15,304,759.75
XPAR
23/10/2024
98,135
60.179156
5,905,681.48
CEUX
23/10/2024
9,045
60.153761
544,090.77
TQEX
23/10/2024
8,905
60.161719
535,740.11
AQEU
24/10/2024
259,828
60.489211
15,716,790.79
XPAR
24/10/2024
91,161
60.542418
5,519,107.41
CEUX
24/10/2024
8,080
60.435349
488,317.62
TQEX
24/10/2024
8,204
60.446203
495,900.65
AQEU
25/10/2024
257,789
60.133842
15,501,842.97
XPAR
25/10/2024
93,939
60.108293
5,646,512.92
CEUX
25/10/2024
8,537
60.170102
513,672.16
TQEX
25/10/2024
8,458
60.159952
508,832.87
AQEU
Total
1,843,776
60.188430
110,973,982.97
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
