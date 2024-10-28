Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 21 to October 25, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 21/10/2024 257,061 60.128844 15,456,780.64 XPAR 21/10/2024 93,911 60.115820 5,645,536.77 CEUX 21/10/2024 8,442 60.130031 507,617.72 TQEX 21/10/2024 8,377 60.130011 503,709.10 AQEU 22/10/2024 258,695 60.034462 15,530,615.22 XPAR 22/10/2024 93,281 59.986508 5,595,601.44 CEUX 22/10/2024 8,811 60.060054 529,189.14 TQEX 22/10/2024 8,718 60.069218 523,683.44 AQEU 23/10/2024 254,399 60.160456 15,304,759.75 XPAR 23/10/2024 98,135 60.179156 5,905,681.48 CEUX 23/10/2024 9,045 60.153761 544,090.77 TQEX 23/10/2024 8,905 60.161719 535,740.11 AQEU 24/10/2024 259,828 60.489211 15,716,790.79 XPAR 24/10/2024 91,161 60.542418 5,519,107.41 CEUX 24/10/2024 8,080 60.435349 488,317.62 TQEX 24/10/2024 8,204 60.446203 495,900.65 AQEU 25/10/2024 257,789 60.133842 15,501,842.97 XPAR 25/10/2024 93,939 60.108293 5,646,512.92 CEUX 25/10/2024 8,537 60.170102 513,672.16 TQEX 25/10/2024 8,458 60.159952 508,832.87 AQEU Total 1,843,776 60.188430 110,973,982.97

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

