

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Monday announced the results of this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes.



While the two-year note auction attracted below average demand, the five-year note auction attracted roughly average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.130 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.520 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.



Meanwhile, the five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.138 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.519 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



On Tuesday, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News