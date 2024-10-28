

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $238.11 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $254.32 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $450.20 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $1.215 billion from $1.023 billion last year.



Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.78 to $1.84 Full year EPS guidance: $5.87 - $5.93 Full year revenue guidance: $4.61 - $4.65 Bln



