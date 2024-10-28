

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL), Monday announced NARIIET FFO of $635.8 million or $1.03 per share for the third quarter compared to $419.1 million or $0.80 per share last year.



Normalized FFO increased to $688.1 million or $1.11 a share from $485.5 million or $0.92 a share in previous year.



Earnings totaled $449.8 million or $0.73 a share compared to $127.5 million or $0.24 a share in prior year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.38 per share for the period.



Revenues increased to $2.055 billion from last year's $1.662 billion.



The company revised its estimated earnings to $1.75 to $1.81 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.52 to $1.60 per diluted share for the fiscal year 2024.



Also, the company now expects full-year normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders to be $4.27 to $4.33 per diluted share instead of the previously estimated $4.13 to $4.21 per diluted share.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News