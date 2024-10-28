

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $892 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $1.2 billion, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.9 billion or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $46.196 billion from $43.801 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $892 Mln. vs. $1.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $46.196 Bln vs. $43.801 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News