

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Monday reported third-quarter net income of $255.9 million or $2.40 per share, compared to $85.4 million or $0.80 per share last year.



Adjusted FFO per share of $358.3 million or $3.32 per share, compared to $364.1 million or $3.34 per share last year.



Total revenues in the third quarter were $667.6 million compared to $682.5 million in the prior year period.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.27 per share and revenues of $669.81 million.



Looking ahead, the company expects AFFO per share of $13.20 to $13.45 and revenues of $2.66 to $2.68 billion.



Previously, the company expected AFFO per share of $13.06 to $13.43 and revenues of $2.642 billion to $2.672 billion.



Analysts currently estimate earnings of $7.29 per share and revenues of $2.66 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News